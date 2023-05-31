After mishaps, Kerala government tightens rules for adventure operators in tourism sector

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the recent mishaps in the tourism sector, the state government has decided to tighten the rules governing operators in the industry even further. Five years ago, the government notified the necessity of having a valid licence to be an adventure tourism operator. However, it was noticed that no many were following it. To date, there are only 33 accredited adventure tourism operators in the state.

“Since the notification was published, we have received around 50 applications,” said a tourism official. According to him, even after the government has made it easy to apply for the licence, the number of people approaching for the same is very less. “There are many so-called adventure tour operators functioning illegally,” he added. He said the guidelines to be adhered to while operating a facility providing adventure tourism have been uploaded on the department’s website.

“But, people seem reluctant even now,” he said. According to him, the licence is issued for two years. “When an applicant files the required documents, the experts from the department visit the facility to corroborate that the things mentioned in the documents are genuine. Only after a thorough examination do we give the licence,” said the official.

Also, the department officials carry out surprise checks to see if the guidelines are still being followed even after getting the licence. “If the operator is found wanting, we issue a warning and point out the rectifications needed. Only after getting the approval from the department can the facility reopen,” he said.

According to Jackson Peter, a member of the tourism advisory committee, the entire process is very easy. “Do you know I was the first person in the state to get the adventure tourism operator licence, and that too at the time when there existed the rule that to get the licence, one had to obtain a NOC from the local self-government body,” said Jackson.

But that rule has been done away with after the LSG officials began using the rule to harass those seeking the document, he added. “The scenario today is that anyone can become an adventure tourism operator if they have the capital. What they do is set up a facility and hire people who have some know-how of operating rides. Such people don’t bother to get a licence,” he said.

“An operator needs to have an in-depth knowledge of the SOP when setting up such a facility. But many of these people don’t know anything about it. You need this to prepare the documents for the application for the licence, and hence they don’t bother to apply,” he added. According to him, the tourism department officials will help them if they seek guidance.

As for the incidents that recently happened, like the youth getting trapped or falling from a hill and the incident in which a paragliding couple found themselves hanging from a high mast light, the tourism official said, “The tourism department doesn’t have any particular destination under its jurisdiction. These places all come under the Forest Department, so when such incidents happen, it is taken care of by the officials concerned. As to the paragliding incident, it was not the operator’s fault. All the tourists are told the risk factors, and they have to sign a declaration that they understand the risks.”

