Bank cannot deny edu loan citing low CIBIL score: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday held that a bank should not reject the education loan application of a student simply because the CIBIL score is low.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Noel Paul Fredy of Aluva, who is a final-year student pursuing BTech Computer Science and Engineering with (Specialization in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics) programme on the Bhopal campus of Vellore Institute of Technology. The court also directed to disburse a loan of `4,07,200 to the petitioner’s college.

“A humanitarian approach is necessary on the part of banks while considering an education loan application. Students are the nation-builders of tomorrow. Simply because the CIBIL score is low for a student, who is an applicant for an education loan, the bank should not have rejected the application,” said Justice P V Kunhikrishnan.

The petitioner had applied for an education loan at State Bank of India, Malikampeedika Branch, Aluva, in August 2022. The annual fee of Rs 4,02,000 was paid by the parents. However, it became impossible for the petitioner to pay the fee for the 4th year. It was under this circumstance the petitioner approached the bank seeking a loan to pay the last semester’s fee. But, it was not sanctioned even after repeated requests by the petitioner.

Court of law can’t ignore ground realities: HC

He is a meritorious student and had received excellent marks throughout his semesters. He has even secured a job with Global Money Exchange, Oman, and is awaiting his Visa. The Visa process could be completed only if the petitioner submits certificates showing the completion of studies.

For the university to release the certificates, he has to pay an annual tuition fee of `4,07,200 for 2022-23 academic year, the plea stated.

Noel was informed that the delay in sanctioning loan was on account of a low CIBIL score. The petitioner and his parents have a CIBIL score less than what has been prescribed for sanctioning educational loans.

“Banks may be hyper-technical, but a court of law cannot ignore ground realities,” the court said.

