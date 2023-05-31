Home States Kerala

CPM may launch probe into Mini Cooper incident

Due to the widespread criticism prompted by the photo, the CPM has been compelled to address the issue.

Published: 31st May 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 09:21 AM

CPM Flag

CPM flags used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Following the controversy surrounding the Mini Cooper car incident, the CPM leadership has initiated an internal investigation into the matter. There are indications that the CPM may form a party commission to conduct a probe once it receives approval from the state leadership.

The controversy arose when a photo of P K Anil Kumar, a senior CITU leader and the state general secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Union, along with his family, taking delivery of a Mini Cooper went viral on social media. The vehicle is registered under his wife’s name, who is a senior employee with the Indian Oil Corporation.

Due to the widespread criticism prompted by the photo, the CPM has been compelled to address the issue. Sources reveal that the matter was discussed in the district secretariat, and an internal investigation has been initiated. The controversy has also exposed existing differences within the Ernakulam district leadership of the party.

“He has been involved in such activities for some time now, but no action has been taken against him due to his close proximity to the leadership. However, this incident has occurred at a time when factional conflicts within the district unit are intensifying. There is a faction within the party that seeks the replacement of the district secretary. The state leadership may instruct the district unit to launch a probe,” sources stated.

On Tuesday, K Govindankutty, the vice president of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Union, issued a statement in support of Anil Kumar.

