How Choornikkara town in Kerala cultivates reading habit

KOCHI: With mobile phones and other technologies intruding into daily lives, people’s reading habits have taken a back seat. Now, Choornikkara panchayat in Ernakulam, is trying to set things right. The panchayat has come up with a campaign to promote reading habit among women and children, who have been significantly influenced by mobile phones and television serials.

Under the new initiative titled Aksharadeepam, Choornikkara panchayat will provide books to residents, including women and children, at the nearest Kudumbashree unit. The project will be implemented by associating with the Kudumbashree and panchayat and it will be totally free. A local body coming up with such a plan to promote reading habit is claimed to be the first in the state.

“Reading habit among women is fast disappearing with the introduction of mobile phones, TVs and other technologies. Though we have a full-fledged library that has over 4,000 books, people are hardly visiting the library. So, we decided to introduce a project like this and use the books from the library to promote reading habit among women and children,” said Raji Santhosh, president, Choornikkara panchayat.

The panchayat where nearly 800 families are living has selected 57 volunteers from its 18 wards to deliver the books. “The 57 volunteers will deliver 10 books each to a Kudumbashree group for a month. We have 293 Kudumbashree units in our panchayat, and all have more than 20 members. The women can take the books home for a week, and they have to rotate it among the group for a month. With this, the members will be able to read all 10 books in a month,” added Raji.

The panchayat has also set up a separate shelf for returning the books to the library. “After one month, the group can return the books to the library. Each book has been assigned a shelf number. Once they finish the books on the shelf, they can take books from the other one for reading.

The library will be opened for this purpose on the first Sunday of every month. There are many takers for the project that we implemented last month,” Raji said. The panchayat also signed an agreement with the Kudumbashree and library members to prevent missing of books. “We have allocated Rs 1.5 lakh for the project. If it becomes a success, we will buy more books,” she added.

