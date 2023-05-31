Kerala to seek borrowing plan from Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to seek the state’s borrowing plan and calculation table fixed by the Union government. The meeting was in the backdrop of the documents released by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday.

According to Muraleedharan, the cut in the state’s net borrowing ceiling for 2023-24 was to adjust for the off-budget borrowings already availed by the state. “This year the Centre did not send the calculation table for the first nine months along with the consent letter for borrowings. The union minister released some data on the state’s borrowings without the state government’s knowledge. This is against the Constitution and principles of prudent administration,” Finance Minister K N Balagopal told reporters here on Monday.

He said the high-level meeting has assigned top officials from the finance department to consult with their counterparts in the Centre and get the table. “I can’t comment on the data released by Muraleedharan. But the state government’s calculation on NBC is much higher. The state expected sanction for about Rs 20,000 crore in the first nine months,” Balagopal said.

The minister disclosed that the state government received two communications regarding the net borrowing ceiling for the current fiscal.

The first communication indicated a normal borrowing ceiling of Rs 32,442 crore, while the second, received on May 26, stated that the net borrowing ceiling for adjusted for off-budget borrowings in the first nine months was fixed at Rs 15,390 crore.

“But unlike the previous year, the second letter did not have a calculation table showing details of OBBs or other liabilities which were adjusted from the NBC,” he said.

Balagopal claimed that the reduction in the borrowing limit was a tactic by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to hinder the state government ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He expressed concerns about the low allocation of revenue deficit grants and the cessation of GST compensation, which he believes will push the state into a crisis. He assured that the retirement benefits of government employees would not be affected.

