Home States Kerala

Kerala to seek borrowing plan from Centre

According to  Muraleedharan, the cut in the state’s net borrowing ceiling for 2023-24 was to adjust for the off-budget borrowings already availed by the state.

Published: 31st May 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to seek the state’s borrowing plan and calculation table fixed by the Union government. The meeting was in the backdrop of the documents released by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday.

According to  Muraleedharan, the cut in the state’s net borrowing ceiling for 2023-24 was to adjust for the off-budget borrowings already availed by the state. “This year the Centre did not send the calculation table for the first nine months along with the consent letter for borrowings. The union minister released some data on the state’s borrowings without the state government’s knowledge. This is against the Constitution and principles of prudent administration,” Finance Minister K N Balagopal told reporters here on Monday.  
He said the high-level meeting has assigned top officials from the finance department to consult with their counterparts in the Centre and get the table. “I can’t comment on the data released by Muraleedharan. But the state government’s calculation on NBC is much higher. The state expected sanction for about Rs 20,000 crore in the first nine months,” Balagopal said.

The minister disclosed that the state government received two communications regarding the net borrowing ceiling for the current fiscal. 

The first communication indicated a normal borrowing ceiling of Rs 32,442 crore, while the second, received on May 26,  stated that the net borrowing ceiling for adjusted for off-budget borrowings in the first nine months was fixed at Rs 15,390 crore. 

“But unlike the previous year, the second letter did not have a calculation table showing details of OBBs or other liabilities which were adjusted from the NBC,” he said.

Balagopal claimed that the reduction in the borrowing limit was a tactic by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to hinder the state government ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha  elections. He expressed concerns about the low allocation of revenue deficit grants and the cessation of GST compensation, which he believes will push the state into a  crisis. He assured that the retirement benefits of government employees would not be affected. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Borrowing plan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp