Kozhikode’s iconic Apsara Theatre to down the curtains after 50 years

KOZHIKODE: Sad news awaits the people of Kozhikode as the beloved Apsara Theatre, an iconic landmark in the city, has announced its permanent closure due to various reasons. For over 50 years, this historic theatre has entertained movie buffs, showcasing a wide range of films from the era of Late Prem Nazir to the latest movies featuring Mohanlal, Mammootty, and other leading actors of the present time.

Despite the emergence of several multiplexes in the Kozhikode district, the Apsara theatre stood out for its grandeur and the rich history it represents. The news of its closure has created an emotional wave on social media, as the theatre holds a special place in the hearts of every movie lover in Kozhikode. Located near the Kozhikode Railway Station, has screened countless blockbuster movies over the past five decades.

The theatre was inaugurated in 1971 by actors Prem Nazir and Sarada. During the inauguration, Nazir emphasised the significant role of films in society, calling upon those who value human and artistic values to contribute to the world of cinema.

Thomman Joseph Kochupurakkal founded Apsara Theatre, and K G Sukumaran served as its architect. However, due to ownership disputes within the family, it became increasingly challenging to run the theatre as before. Additionally, the rising presence of multiplexes has added pressure on the theatre’s operations, leading to its closure, according to a staff member.

“The people of Kozhikode warmly welcomed the announcement of the opening of Kerala’s largest 70 mm air-conditioned theatre, Apsara,” said Dr Thomas Jose, a resident of Kozhikode and a member of a movie club in the city. Amidst the changing trends in cinema and the arrival of numerous theatres, Apsara stood tall. Its greatness stems not only from the films it showcased but also from the esteemed personalities who graced the theatre.

