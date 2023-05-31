Rain, school reopening prompt parents to give flu shots to children in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: June marks the reopening of schools as well as the onset of monsoon in the state. With rain approaching, parents are taking proactive measures to safeguard the health of their school-going children. A growing number of parents are now seeking influenza vaccines, commonly known as flu shots, to mitigate the severity of prevalent infections during the school reopening time. The vaccine offers protection against four major strains of influenza, including H1N1 and H3N2. However, it is important to note that while the vaccine is effective against influenza, it does not provide immunity against other viral strains that can cause fever.

The influenza virus is highly contagious and it can spread faster in school settings. With more awareness, parents are inclined to provide flu shots for children to prevent school absenteeism and productivity loss.

“Schools turn out to be hot spots for virus spread as children spend long hours in close contact. Though most school-going children will have minor symptoms and recover well, they act as the source of infection to vulnerable siblings and elders at home,” said Dr Nisha Nair N U, a consultant at the department of paediatrics in KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Over the last couple of years, there has been an increase in flu vaccination of school-going children. Most parents say the number of times children fall sick since vaccination is less compared to the period before vaccination, though actual supportive scientific data is lacking,” said Dr Nisha Nair.

The state has reported 171 influenza cases and 11 deaths so far this year. The health department heightened influenza surveillance after a surge reported worldwide in March. The vaccine is recommended for children above the age of six months.

“There is no need for all to take the vaccine. It is helpful for children who have a high risk to get severe complications from influenza,” said Dr Suma Balan, a rheumatology professor with the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

