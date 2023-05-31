UDF to launch statewide stir seeking probe into AI camera, K-FON scams

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF will organise Janakeeya Sayahna Sadas, a protest meeting, in all 140 assembly constituencies in the state on June 20, demanding a probe into the corruption behind artificial intelligence (AI) camera deal and K-FON, the project to provide free internet to 20 lakh people, said UDF convenor M M Hassan in Kochi on Tuesday. The fire at medical services corporation godowns is also mysterious. As the government is refusing to probe the allegations of corruption, the UDF will consider exploring legal options, he said while briefing mediapersons after the UDF high-powered committee meeting.

He said the tender for installation of AI cameras was floated violating the guidelines. Though the estimated cost of the K-FON project was `1,028 crore, the outlay was increased to Rs 1,531 crore without any reason. It is a bigger scam than the AI camera deal and needs to be probed, said Hassan.

He said that the fire at Kerala Medical Services Corporation godowns was a well- planned move to destroy evidence regarding the corrupt deals during the past seven years.

Hassan demanded the government convene a special assembly to discuss the increasing wild animal attacks in view of the death of three persons recently. The assembly should pass a resolution demanding amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 in view of the rise in wild animal attacks. The government should consider the opinion of ecologist Madhav Gadgil favouring killing of wild animals that pose a threat to human life, he said.

Hassan alleged that the drug mafia is spreading its tentacles across the state with the support of CPM. The UDF meeting formed a committee to study the social impact of the coastal highway project, which has caused concerns among the coastal populace. The panel led by RSP leader Shibu Baby John will have Thrissur MP T N Prathapan, Kovalam MLA M Vincent, Kaduthuruthy MLA Mons Joseph, Abdurahiman Randathani, Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob, Forward Bloc general secretary G Devarajan, CMP general secretary C P John and JSS leader Rajan Babu as members.

