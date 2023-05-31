V Venu set to swear in as Kerala's chief secretary in July, his wife to occupy same post in 2024

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in its history, Kerala is likely to have a husband-wife duo occupying the state’s top bureaucratic slot in a row. Dr V Venu is tipped to assume the office of chief secretary this July, and his wife Sarada Muraleedharan is expected to succeed him in 2024. Both Venu and Sarada are of the 1990 IAS batch.

It was in March 2021 that VP Joy took over as the 47th chief secretary of the state. With the 1987 batch officer set to retire by June-end, it’s almost certain that Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Venu would be picked by the state government to succeed him.

There are a few other officers senior to Venu in the Kerala cadre. But Gyanesh Kumar (1988 batch) and Rajesh Kumar Singh (1989 batch) are currently on central deputation, and unlikely to return to succeed Joy. D K Singh and Alkesh Kumar Sharma (both 1989 batch) are set to retire soon.

Venu will continue in service till August 2024. In all likelihood, he will be succeeded by Additional Chief Secretary (LSG) Sarada, who would have a tenure till April 2025.

In the past too, IAS couples - V Ramachandran-Padma Ramachandran and Babu Jacob-Lizzie Jacob - have served as chief secretaries, but not in a row. Ramachandran served as CS from September 1984 to October 1987, followed by S Narayana Swamy, from whom Padma Ramachandran took over in November 1990. She went on to serve till July 1991. Similarly, Babu Jacob served as CS from July 2004 to February 2005, followed by Palat Mohandas, C Ramachandran, Dr M Vijayanunni, Mohammad Riazuddin and John Mathai, before Lizzie took over in October 2006 and continued till September 2007.

“Though IAS couples have served as chief secretaries earlier, it would be the first time an IAS couple would serve as chief secretaries in a row. However the final call will be taken by the government,” said a former chief secretary.

Some of the other Kerala cadre IAS couples are S Gopalan- Sarala Gopalan (both went on to become secretaries with the Government of India), Mohanachandran-Lalithambika and Elias George-Aruna Sundararajan.



