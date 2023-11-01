Kalamassery blasts: M V Govindan says his 'cause of Palestine' statement distorted by Congress media cell

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday refuted Opposition charges that he had made statements to ignite religious sentiments after the Kalamassery blasts. Govindan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he stood by his words.

“It was when we were going to attend a Palestine solidarity programme in front of AKG Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday that mediapersons approached me,” he said. “I told them that the blast was a very serious incident. When the people of the state are fighting for the cause of Palestine, the incident was meant to divert attention and it should be dealt with strongly,” he said.

“Then the mediapersons asked me whether the blast was meant to divert attention from the solidarity programmes. I said that strict action should be taken on this unfortunate incident,” Govindan said.

He alleged that his words were misinterpreted by the KPCC media cell which filed a complaint against him. “Kanugolu thesis is behind this. The KPCC media cell which filed a petition against me did not file any complaint against Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar,” he alleged.

