Karuvannur depositors can withdraw above Rs 50k from November 1

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur on Tuesday, the bank authorities said that efforts were on to solve the financial crisis and several steps are being taken in this regard.

Published: 01st November 2023

Karuvannur bank. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Amid protests from various political parties against the delay in returning funds to depositors, a statement issued by the administrative committee of the bank said that a package to save the bank was ready and deposits above Rs 50,000 and upto Rs 1 lakh can be withdrawn from November 1. 

“The bank received Rs 5 crore from cooperative societies’ development welfare board. Moreover, societies in the district have been making deposits in the bank as a follow-up of the meeting of cooperative societies,” said T R Chandrasekharan of the administrative committee. 

In the first phase, out of 8,049 fixed deposits, 3,770 customers will be able to withdraw the funds in a phased manner. From November 11, deposits upto Rs 50,000 can be withdrawn. From November 20, deposits above Rs 50,000 could be withdrawn on maturity from all branches. From December 1, deposits above Rs 1 lakh can be withdrawn as and when they mature.

