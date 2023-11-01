Home States Kerala

Kerala Health department offers psychological support to Kalamassery blasts' victims

Patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals will also be provided with the support of the respective hospitals.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Health Minister Veena George said psychological support will be provided to the victims of Kalamassery blast incident. The minister convened a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to review the secondary-level treatment, provision of psychological support and the current situation of those undergoing burn treatment at different hospitals on Tuesday.

A team will offer support through the mental health programme and Tele MANAS for those in need. People with minor injuries will be given psychological support over the phone while those mentally challenged will be served directly. Patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals will also be provided with the support of the respective hospitals.

“Those in need of psychological support can contact tele MANAS at 14416. If necessary, the support of private mental health experts and organisations will be ensured,” the minister said. Most of the people who were at the balst site were from Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts. A total of 53 people sought treatment of whom 21 are admitted to various hospitals.

“Efforts are being made to provide maximum care to the patients. Some of them also require a surgery,” she added. A 14-member medical board, consisting of health department director, expert doctors from Kottayam, Thrissur, Kalamassery Medical Colleges and the health department, has been constituted to ensure expert treatment. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George Kalamassery blasts' victims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp