Kerala Health department offers psychological support to Kalamassery blasts' victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George said psychological support will be provided to the victims of Kalamassery blast incident. The minister convened a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to review the secondary-level treatment, provision of psychological support and the current situation of those undergoing burn treatment at different hospitals on Tuesday.

A team will offer support through the mental health programme and Tele MANAS for those in need. People with minor injuries will be given psychological support over the phone while those mentally challenged will be served directly. Patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals will also be provided with the support of the respective hospitals.

“Those in need of psychological support can contact tele MANAS at 14416. If necessary, the support of private mental health experts and organisations will be ensured,” the minister said. Most of the people who were at the balst site were from Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts. A total of 53 people sought treatment of whom 21 are admitted to various hospitals.

“Efforts are being made to provide maximum care to the patients. Some of them also require a surgery,” she added. A 14-member medical board, consisting of health department director, expert doctors from Kottayam, Thrissur, Kalamassery Medical Colleges and the health department, has been constituted to ensure expert treatment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George said psychological support will be provided to the victims of Kalamassery blast incident. The minister convened a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to review the secondary-level treatment, provision of psychological support and the current situation of those undergoing burn treatment at different hospitals on Tuesday. A team will offer support through the mental health programme and Tele MANAS for those in need. People with minor injuries will be given psychological support over the phone while those mentally challenged will be served directly. Patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals will also be provided with the support of the respective hospitals. “Those in need of psychological support can contact tele MANAS at 14416. If necessary, the support of private mental health experts and organisations will be ensured,” the minister said. Most of the people who were at the balst site were from Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts. A total of 53 people sought treatment of whom 21 are admitted to various hospitals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Efforts are being made to provide maximum care to the patients. Some of them also require a surgery,” she added. A 14-member medical board, consisting of health department director, expert doctors from Kottayam, Thrissur, Kalamassery Medical Colleges and the health department, has been constituted to ensure expert treatment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp