Keraleeyam mega fest begins at state capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the presence of political stalwarts and cultural luminaries, the Keraleeyam event got off to an exhilarating start at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Inaugurating the event, which is meant to showcase the achievements and unique aspects of the state before the world, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the occasion offers an opportunity for those taking pride in the real essence of Kerala to shout it out to the world.

The CM said Kerala has left its indelible mark in all sectors, but sadly the achievements are not fully recognized. The feats could not be properly showcased before the world and that needs to change. Hence Keraleeyam sequences will be held in the coming years as well, he said.

The CM hoped that Keraleeyam would bring the attention of the world to the state and its achievements. He said when the world is grappling with ethnic strife, the state's peculiarities and the legacy of the organisations that spearheaded the Renaissance will be keenly watched.

"We have here in Kerala a miniature of the global humanity," he added.

Prominent persons from different walks of life, including the ambassadors of UAE, South Korea, Norway and Cuba, attended the function. Also present were film stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Sobhana and Manju Warrier among others.

Keraleeyam will have 42 venues between Kowdiar and East Fort where various events will be held. A total of 25 seminars on important topics will be conducted between 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM from November 2 to 6.

The seminars, aimed at preparing a blueprint for the next course of action in Nava Keralam, will cover topics like gender justice, welfare and issues faced by the elderly, land reforms, the fisheries sector, rights and welfare of workers, and the education sector. Kerala’s handling of the Covid pandemic will also be a topic. Over 200 experts will speak at the seminars either directly or virtually.

Cultural programmes will be held in the evenings. Over 300 art programmes will be carried out at 30 venues which will be attended by 4,100 artists. In addition, there will be exhibitions, trade fairs and food fests from 10 am to 10 pm. As many as 25 exhibitions will be conducted on the stretch between Kowdiar and East Fort. The major eight exhibitions will be held at Kanakakkunnu, Tagore Theater, University College, Ayyankali Hall, Central Stadium and Putharikandam Maidan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the presence of political stalwarts and cultural luminaries, the Keraleeyam event got off to an exhilarating start at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Inaugurating the event, which is meant to showcase the achievements and unique aspects of the state before the world, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the occasion offers an opportunity for those taking pride in the real essence of Kerala to shout it out to the world. The CM said Kerala has left its indelible mark in all sectors, but sadly the achievements are not fully recognized. The feats could not be properly showcased before the world and that needs to change. Hence Keraleeyam sequences will be held in the coming years as well, he said. The CM hoped that Keraleeyam would bring the attention of the world to the state and its achievements. He said when the world is grappling with ethnic strife, the state's peculiarities and the legacy of the organisations that spearheaded the Renaissance will be keenly watched. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "We have here in Kerala a miniature of the global humanity," he added. Prominent persons from different walks of life, including the ambassadors of UAE, South Korea, Norway and Cuba, attended the function. Also present were film stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Sobhana and Manju Warrier among others. Keraleeyam will have 42 venues between Kowdiar and East Fort where various events will be held. A total of 25 seminars on important topics will be conducted between 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM from November 2 to 6. The seminars, aimed at preparing a blueprint for the next course of action in Nava Keralam, will cover topics like gender justice, welfare and issues faced by the elderly, land reforms, the fisheries sector, rights and welfare of workers, and the education sector. Kerala’s handling of the Covid pandemic will also be a topic. Over 200 experts will speak at the seminars either directly or virtually. Cultural programmes will be held in the evenings. Over 300 art programmes will be carried out at 30 venues which will be attended by 4,100 artists. In addition, there will be exhibitions, trade fairs and food fests from 10 am to 10 pm. As many as 25 exhibitions will be conducted on the stretch between Kowdiar and East Fort. The major eight exhibitions will be held at Kanakakkunnu, Tagore Theater, University College, Ayyankali Hall, Central Stadium and Putharikandam Maidan. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp