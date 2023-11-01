No seat belts & cams, no fitness papers for buses in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the installation of seat belts and cameras would be mandatory for the renewal of bus fitness certificates starting November 1.

He emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to this decision, despite pressure from vehicle owners. However, he assured that enforcement officers would not impose these requirements during routine traffic inspections.

Earlier, he had announced that AI surveillance cameras would be authorised to issue penalties to heavy vehicles not complying with the seat belt mandate, effective November 1. Bus operators have expressed reluctance to install seat belts in passenger seats at the front, citing practical challenges.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF) organised a token strike on Tuesday against the delay in increasing bus fares for students. The strike remained partially effective in several districts, as a segment of the bus operators chose not to participate. In response to the strike, the KSRTC provided additional services to accommodate the needs of passengers. Minister Raju criticised the bus operators for what he deemed as unnecessary disruptions.

Raju said, “The government has raised bus fares multiple times over the last four years. We have established a committee to address the concerns regarding fare revision for students.” However, the KSPBOF rebutted the claim that the strike was only partial, reiterating that the minister was attempting to divert attention from their genuine grievances.

