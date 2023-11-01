Noted academician SK Vasanthan bags this year's Kerala state Ezhuthachan award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prof. SK Vasanthan, noted academician, history researcher and writer has been chosen for the prestigious Ezhuthachan Award, the highest literary honour given by the Kerala state government for lifetime contributions to Malayalam literature. The award carries a purse of Rs five lakh, citation and statuette.

Professor SK Vasanthan has made noticeable contributions in various fields including essays, short stories, novels, Kerala history and translation works, the jury observed.

His works including Kerala Samskara Charithra Nikhandu, Nammal Nadanna Vazhikal, Padinjaran Kavyameemamsa and Sahithya Samvadangal are major contributions towards scientific literature, the jury said.

His work 'Kalam Sakshi' is a major work that documents the plurality of the Kerala society and its social renaissance. He was chosen for the award taking into consideration his contributions as an orator, teacher and researcher.

Professor Vasanthan was selected for the honour by a jury chaired by Anil Vallathol. The jury comprised Dharmaraj Adat, Khadija Mumtaz and P Soman in addition to CP Aboobacker as member secretary.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prof. SK Vasanthan, noted academician, history researcher and writer has been chosen for the prestigious Ezhuthachan Award, the highest literary honour given by the Kerala state government for lifetime contributions to Malayalam literature. The award carries a purse of Rs five lakh, citation and statuette. Professor SK Vasanthan has made noticeable contributions in various fields including essays, short stories, novels, Kerala history and translation works, the jury observed. His works including Kerala Samskara Charithra Nikhandu, Nammal Nadanna Vazhikal, Padinjaran Kavyameemamsa and Sahithya Samvadangal are major contributions towards scientific literature, the jury said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His work 'Kalam Sakshi' is a major work that documents the plurality of the Kerala society and its social renaissance. He was chosen for the award taking into consideration his contributions as an orator, teacher and researcher. Professor Vasanthan was selected for the honour by a jury chaired by Anil Vallathol. The jury comprised Dharmaraj Adat, Khadija Mumtaz and P Soman in addition to CP Aboobacker as member secretary. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp