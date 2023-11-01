Home States Kerala

Noted academician SK Vasanthan bags this year's Kerala state Ezhuthachan award

He was chosen for the award taking into consideration his contributions as an orator, teacher and researcher.

Published: 01st November 2023 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

SK_Vasanthan_1

Prof. SK Vasanthan. (Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prof. SK Vasanthan, noted academician, history researcher and writer has been chosen for the prestigious Ezhuthachan Award, the highest literary honour given by the Kerala state government for lifetime contributions to Malayalam literature. The award carries a purse of Rs five lakh, citation and statuette.

Professor SK Vasanthan has made noticeable contributions in various fields including essays, short stories, novels, Kerala history and translation works, the jury observed.

His works including Kerala Samskara Charithra Nikhandu, Nammal Nadanna Vazhikal, Padinjaran Kavyameemamsa and Sahithya Samvadangal are major contributions towards scientific literature, the jury said.

His work 'Kalam Sakshi' is a major work that documents the plurality of the Kerala society and its social renaissance. He was chosen for the award taking into consideration his contributions as an orator, teacher and researcher.

Professor Vasanthan was selected for the honour by a jury chaired by Anil Vallathol. The jury comprised Dharmaraj Adat, Khadija Mumtaz and P Soman in addition to CP Aboobacker as member secretary.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof. SK Vasanthan Ezhuthachan Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp