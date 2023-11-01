Home States Kerala

Salim Bhai is Goddess Bhadrakali devotee: He has been serving as Kerala temple assistant for three decades

It wasn’t until he had moved into the teenage years that he learnt about the childhood episode.

Published: 01st November 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mulamkadakam Devi Temple in Kollam district

Mulamkadakam Devi Temple in Kollam district. (Inside) A Salim with his family. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: A remarkable story of devotion and unity transcending religious boundaries has been unfolding in the serene village of Kureepuzha West over the past three decades. A Salim, also known as Salim Bhai, has dedicated himself to the Mulamkadakam Devi Temple in Kollam district. And for 34 years, he has selflessly serving as a temple helper.

Born into a Muslim family in Kureepuzha West, he nurtured a profound devotion to the temple’s deity from an early age.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Salim recollects a defining childhood incident that set him on this spiritual path. He was merely eight when struck by a chicken pox-like illness. 

“I was confined to a separate hut, battling the debilitating effects of the disease. In those days, our village had no hospital, and we relied on a local Ayurveda practitioner for treatment. Despite all my efforts, my health continued to deteriorate.

Then, one day, an elderly person told my father that the Mulamkadakam Devi Temple housed a goddess whose blessings could cure me. Acting on that advice, my family brought me to the temple, and incredibly, my health began to improve,” recalls Salim, now 54.

A Salim (left) with the priest at temple

It wasn’t until he had moved into his teenage years that he learned about the childhood episode. At 20, he made a solo pilgrimage to the temple. His dedication is rooted in devotion and the love he has received from his fellow villagers. 

“After my parents shared the story of my recovery through the temple’s blessings, I began visiting the temple and contemplating its sanctity silently,” Salim says. “Eventually, I started tending to the temple’s surroundings by clearing the overgrowth of plants. One day, the temple priest approached me and asked if I could take on the responsibility of cleaning the temple lamps,” says Salim. 

Salim rarely misses a visit to temple

“With divine guidance, I cleaned as many lamps as was possible for me in a single day. That marked the beginning of my journey as a temple assistant,” says Salim. Throughout these years, Salim has rarely missed a visit to the temple, even while earning a livelihood as a construction worker. Also, he maintains his ties with the local mosque and the mosque committees.

Salim’s remarkable connection to the temple is much appreciated by the Mulamkadakam Devi Temple Committee.

Shiva Prasad, the committee president, acknowledges his deep commitment by stating, “Salim’s long-standing association with the temple has been extraordinary. He participates actively in various temple events including poojas and festivals. Notably, he recently made a silver jewellery offering to Lord Nandikeshan. His unwavering support and dedication to the temple have earned our respect and admiration.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Salim temple helper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp