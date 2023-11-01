Samastha conducts prayer meetings for Palestine

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The history of India is that of extending support to those who have been oppressed in any parts of the world, said Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema president Syed Muhammd Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal.

Inaugurating the prayer congregation organised to express solidarity with the people of Palestine here on Tuesday, he said Islam also asks people to stand up with the oppressed.

Governments in the country in the past raised voice for those who suffered under attacks. “All the countries in the world want peace and amity. That is why they want the cruelty against Palestinians to be stopped,” Thangal said.

He said the greatest weapon for believers is prayer and that is why Samastha organised a prayer meeting for Palestine. Samastha decided to hold prayer meetings at district level as Kozhikode beach will not be sufficient to accommodate people if the organisation decides to hold a state-level meeting, Thangal said.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the prayer meeting in Malappuram.

