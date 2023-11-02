30k families in Kerala shrug off ‘extremely poor’ status

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six-and-a-half decades after its formation, Kerala achieved a major milestone towards ensuring zero poverty with the government on Wednesday declaring that nearly half of the 64,006 families identified as ‘extremely poor’ in the state have moved up in status.

The status report brought out by the local self-government department (LSGD) said 30,658, or 47.89%, of the 64,006 families moved out of poverty in the first phase. Now, the state has around 33,000 extremely poor families, with multidimensional poverty at 0.55%. As per the report, the state plans to uplift 26,547 of the remaining families by next November to attain 90% extreme poverty eradication, and make it zero by November 2025.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh handed over the report, ‘Kerala’s journey towards zero poverty’, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inaugural function of Keraleeyam 2023 on Wednesday.

1.04 lakh initially identified as extremely poor

According to NITI Aayog’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index 2021, the rate of poverty in Kerala was 0.7%. The same July, the second Pinarayi government launched a data collection drive to identify extremely poor families.

Lists were prepared through focus group discussions at LSG levels, enumeration of the distress factors through family visits and further verification. Finally, 1,03,099 people from 64,006 families were identified as extremely poor. Of them, 3,021 families belonged to the ST category, while 12,763 were from the SC category.

The government then prepared micro-plans including short-term and long-term strategies. Immediate needs were addressed through easily accessible services like ration and Aadhaar cards, health insurance, social security pensions and services like food provisions and treatment facilities. Local bodies were tasked with long-term plans which include ensuring housing, sanitation facilities, electricity and clean drinking water.

The government implemented Extreme Poverty Eradication Project (EPEP), a collective effort involving various departments and agencies, towards ensuring zero-poverty.

To empower marginalised sections, the ‘Avakasam Athivegam’ campaign was launched for ensuring a slew of services to the identified families. These included providing them with Voters ID, ration card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGS job card, social security pension, bank account, gas connection and property certificate.

