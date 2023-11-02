Banks can’t assess academic qualification of loan applicants: Kerala Minorities Commission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant ruling, the State Minorities Commission has directed banks not to independently assess the academic qualifications of candidates applying for educational loans. This order was issued in response to a complaint filed by K J Titus of Karuvanchalil in Kannur.

Titus sought the commission’s intervention after the Karuvanchalil branch of the Kerala Grameen Bank rejected his application for an educational loan to support his daughter Rose Maria’s BSc Medical Lab Technician course in a college in Mangaluru. Maria had to pay a course fee of Rs 6 lakh, while Titus was anticipating a bank loan of Rs 4 lakh.

The bank’s reason for denial was that Maria’s 65% score in the Higher Secondary exam fell short of the 60% academic benchmark required for loan approval.

In response, Titus presented documents confirming his daughter’s 65% marks. The commission ruled that banks lack the authority to assess the academic qualifications of loan applicants, placing the responsibility for verification on the educational institutions where students are admitted. In Rose Maria’s case, the commission determined that her college had already confirmed her academic credentials.

