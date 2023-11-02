Kerala: Ezhuthachan award for S K Vasanthan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted academic, history researcher and writer Professor S K Vasanthan has been chosen for the prestigious Ezhuthachan award, the highest literary honour given by the state government for lifetime contributions to Malayalam literature. The award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a statuette.

Professor Vasanthan was selected for the honour by a jury chaired by Anil Vallathol. The jury comprised Dharmaraj Adat, Khadija Mumtaz and P Soman in addition to C P Aboobacker as member secretary.

Professor Vasanthan has made noticeable contributions to various fields including essays, short stories, novels, Kerala history and translation works, the jury observed. His works including Kerala Samskara Charithra Nikhandu, Nammal Nadanna Vazhikal, Padinjaran Kavyameemamsa and Sahithya Samvadangal are major contributions to scientific literature, the jury said.

His work ‘Kalam Sakshi’ documents the plurality of the Kerala society and its social renaissance. He was chosen for the award taking into consideration his contributions as an orator, teacher and researcher.

He has been a prominent name in the state’s cultural scenario for the past many decades, said Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan while announcing the award on Wednesday.

Vasanthan has maintained strict yardsticks when it comes to literary criticism. He was always eager to point out new trends in literature. Even as he trod the traditional path of literary criticism, he remained committed to progressive ideals. He has shared his concerns over the sustained loss of progressive and renaissance ideals. S K Vasanthan is one of the last of critics who still follow the classic path of literary criticism in Malayalam.

