Cruise season begins, firstvessel to reach Kochi on November 18

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state’s tourism sector is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first cruise vessel of the season in Kochi. The industry is expecting a surge in cruise tourism once Celebrity Edge, an edge-class passenger ship of Celebrity Cruises carrying 3,000 tourists, docks at the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal in Kochi on November 18.

The port will witness 21 foreign cruise vessel calls in the financial year. Besides, domestic cruises Cordelia Empress and Costa Serena will make 14 calls in Kochi in the period. Celebrity Edge is a 300-m-long vessel with a beam spanning 39m. It has 15 decks and is equipped with all modern luxuries such as 29 distinct restaurants, a swimming pool, a sun deck, shops, boutiques, a club, a spa and a fitness centre. The vessel will start from Dubai and dock at Mumbai, Kochi and Colombo ports.

Azamara Journey, another luxury cruise, will dock at the Kochi terminal on November 26. The vessel, carrying 700 tourists and 400 crew members, will call at the port on its way to Colombo. Azamara Journey is a luxurious boutique at sea with seven restaurants, cafes, lounges and a swimming pool. The 181-m-long vessel has a 25.46m beam and 11 decks.

Cochin Port Authority said Costa Serena, a luxury ship with a capacity of 3,700 passengers, will be the first domestic cruise vessel of the season to dock in Kochi this year. It will dock on November 28. Cordelia Empress, which launched operations last year, has confirmed multiple visits this season. Costa Serena is a 290-m-long vessel with a 35m beam and 13 decks. It has 13 bars, five restaurants and four swimming pools.

Cordelia Empress can carry 1,600 passengers and has 670 crew members. It has 11 decks, five lounges and bars and two swimming pools. The port authority expects the arrival of 10 more foreign cruise vessels between April and May. It has confirmed 34 foreign and seven domestic cruise calls in the 2024-25 financial year.

300-m-long vessel

Celebrity Edge is a 300-m-long vessel with a beam spanning 39m. It has 15 decks and is equipped with all modern luxuries

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The state’s tourism sector is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first cruise vessel of the season in Kochi. The industry is expecting a surge in cruise tourism once Celebrity Edge, an edge-class passenger ship of Celebrity Cruises carrying 3,000 tourists, docks at the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal in Kochi on November 18. The port will witness 21 foreign cruise vessel calls in the financial year. Besides, domestic cruises Cordelia Empress and Costa Serena will make 14 calls in Kochi in the period. Celebrity Edge is a 300-m-long vessel with a beam spanning 39m. It has 15 decks and is equipped with all modern luxuries such as 29 distinct restaurants, a swimming pool, a sun deck, shops, boutiques, a club, a spa and a fitness centre. The vessel will start from Dubai and dock at Mumbai, Kochi and Colombo ports. Azamara Journey, another luxury cruise, will dock at the Kochi terminal on November 26. The vessel, carrying 700 tourists and 400 crew members, will call at the port on its way to Colombo. Azamara Journey is a luxurious boutique at sea with seven restaurants, cafes, lounges and a swimming pool. The 181-m-long vessel has a 25.46m beam and 11 decks. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cochin Port Authority said Costa Serena, a luxury ship with a capacity of 3,700 passengers, will be the first domestic cruise vessel of the season to dock in Kochi this year. It will dock on November 28. Cordelia Empress, which launched operations last year, has confirmed multiple visits this season. Costa Serena is a 290-m-long vessel with a 35m beam and 13 decks. It has 13 bars, five restaurants and four swimming pools. Cordelia Empress can carry 1,600 passengers and has 670 crew members. It has 11 decks, five lounges and bars and two swimming pools. The port authority expects the arrival of 10 more foreign cruise vessels between April and May. It has confirmed 34 foreign and seven domestic cruise calls in the 2024-25 financial year. 300-m-long vessel Celebrity Edge is a 300-m-long vessel with a beam spanning 39m. It has 15 decks and is equipped with all modern luxuries Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp