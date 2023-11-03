FEFKA proposes rules for movie reviewing
The Kerala Film Producers Association and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) have introduced new guidelines regarding movie promotion and reviewing.
Published: 03rd November 2023 08:39 AM | Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 08:39 AM | A+A A-
According to the new guidelines, digital marketing agencies that promote movies will be shortlisted, and they need to get accreditation. Video reviews will not be allowed on the premises of theatres immediately after the shows in the initial days. “The film reviews will not be banned. However, the reviewers should not unfairly criticise the films and filmmakers through the content,” stated FEFKA.
The decision was taken at a meeting held in Kochi.