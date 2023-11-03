IUML to attend CPM’s Palestine Solidarity Rally, Congress jittery

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Leaving the Congress on a sticky wicket, the IUML, the second largest constituent of the UDF, has hinted that the party will attend the Palestine Solidarity Rally being organised by the CPM on November 11.

Talking to reporters in Kochi on Thursday, IUML national organising secretary ET Muhammad Basheer said there is no problem for the party to take part in the programme, if invited. Basheer said the Palestine issue warrants joint resistance from all sections of society. “India always stood with the oppressed nations.

The tradition needs to be upheld by everyone,” he said. Asked about the IUML staying away from the CPM programme on the Uniform Civil Code citing that the Congress was not invited, he said the situation now is different. “Now, everyone should stand united,” Basheer said adding that the party is yet to officially take a decision.

The CPM leadership, which was deliberating whether to invite the IUML or not, lost no time in responding. Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan said the party will officially extend an invitation to the IUML. “We didn’t want to disturb IUML by inviting it to the programme as the party will have a problem in attending the meeting without the presence of the Congress. Now the party has made its stand clear and we welcome the decision open-heartedly. Palestine is an issue that concerns everyone, not just CPM or IUML,” he said.

Congress will get in touch with IUML: Sudhakaran

Asked why the Congress was not invited to the programme, he said the party has not organised a single programme for the people of Palestine. “The world has seen Congress’ response through the words of its working committee member Shashi Tharoor.

What is expressed through his words is the policy of the Congress. Tharoor, who had criticised the Hamas’ attack on Israel, has not spoken a single word on the attacks on hospitals in Palestine,” he said. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, however, said his party will get in touch with the IUML to know the details. “There is a UDF decision that is binding on everyone,” he reminded the IUML.

It may be recalled that the UDF had decided that it would not attend the programmes organised by the CPM. The decision was taken in the wake of protests against the Centre’s ‘aggression’ in the co-operative sector in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Palestine Solidarity Rally to be held at the Trade Centre in Kozhikode on November 11.

CPM has decided to invite cultural and social organisations and eminent personalities to the function. Representatives of religious organisations including Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama are expected to attend the meeting.

