Home States Kerala

Kerala govt move challenging Governor for not giving assent to bills is an 'eyewash', claims opposition leader Satheesan

The Governor and the government have been trying to dupe the people, alleged  Satheesan.

Published: 03rd November 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF is not amused by the government move challenging the governor for not giving assent to the Bills passed by the state assembly.

While Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan termed it an attempt to divert attention from other serious issues, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran said it was wrong for the government to move the Supreme Court against the governor.

The Governor and the government have been trying to dupe the people, alleged  Satheesan. “Whenever the government faces a crisis, the governor comes to its rescue with one statement or the other. On other occasions, sweets are shared between Raj Bhavan and Cliff House or ministers make a beeline to the Raj Bhavan or accept all demands by the Raj Bhavan. This drama has been going on for some time,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Pathanamthitta, Sudhakaran said both the governor and the chief minister should function as per the Constitution. Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan sources said the governor has obtained legal opinion after the SC observation in the Telangana issue. Defending the government move, Law Minister P Rajeeve said the government was forced to do so since Khan was not discharging his constitutional duties. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF Kerala governor Satheesan Sudhakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp