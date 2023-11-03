Kerala govt move challenging Governor for not giving assent to bills is an 'eyewash', claims opposition leader Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF is not amused by the government move challenging the governor for not giving assent to the Bills passed by the state assembly.

While Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan termed it an attempt to divert attention from other serious issues, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran said it was wrong for the government to move the Supreme Court against the governor.

The Governor and the government have been trying to dupe the people, alleged Satheesan. “Whenever the government faces a crisis, the governor comes to its rescue with one statement or the other. On other occasions, sweets are shared between Raj Bhavan and Cliff House or ministers make a beeline to the Raj Bhavan or accept all demands by the Raj Bhavan. This drama has been going on for some time,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Pathanamthitta, Sudhakaran said both the governor and the chief minister should function as per the Constitution. Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan sources said the governor has obtained legal opinion after the SC observation in the Telangana issue. Defending the government move, Law Minister P Rajeeve said the government was forced to do so since Khan was not discharging his constitutional duties.

