Kerala: Trainee constables asked to bring own laptops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, the police department has directed newly recruited constables to bring their laptops for training purposes. The new order is intended for the 1,272 men and women who have been newly inducted into the force. Their training began at the armed battalion units and Kerala Police Academy on Wednesday. The syllabus has a cyber investigation component as one of the topics, and the fresh recruits have been asked to bring the devices for getting training in the same.

The order issued by Armed Battalion ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said besides basic training, the officers should be given training in IT and computer handling. For this, the newly recruited police constable trainees should have their laptops, said the order, adding that unit heads have been asked to give instructions to the trainees in this regard.

Meanwhile, sources said the trainees will have to procure laptops on their own as the department does not provide any gadgets even for training purposes. “Trainees have to get even usual stuff like boots and clothes on their own during the training period. At times, the department buys the items in bulk and distributes it among the trainees after collecting money. Its approach will be the same for laptops,” said a source. A senior officer in the armed battalion said laptops are necessary to provide effective training as indoor classes are in digital format.

The training of the recruits, comprising 197 women as well, is being held in nine centers across the state. Among the trainees, eight are M Tech holders, while 14 are MBA graduates. As many as 136 are BTech graduates, while 635 hold degrees in other subjects.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, the police department has directed newly recruited constables to bring their laptops for training purposes. The new order is intended for the 1,272 men and women who have been newly inducted into the force. Their training began at the armed battalion units and Kerala Police Academy on Wednesday. The syllabus has a cyber investigation component as one of the topics, and the fresh recruits have been asked to bring the devices for getting training in the same. The order issued by Armed Battalion ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said besides basic training, the officers should be given training in IT and computer handling. For this, the newly recruited police constable trainees should have their laptops, said the order, adding that unit heads have been asked to give instructions to the trainees in this regard. Meanwhile, sources said the trainees will have to procure laptops on their own as the department does not provide any gadgets even for training purposes. “Trainees have to get even usual stuff like boots and clothes on their own during the training period. At times, the department buys the items in bulk and distributes it among the trainees after collecting money. Its approach will be the same for laptops,” said a source. A senior officer in the armed battalion said laptops are necessary to provide effective training as indoor classes are in digital format. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The training of the recruits, comprising 197 women as well, is being held in nine centers across the state. Among the trainees, eight are M Tech holders, while 14 are MBA graduates. As many as 136 are BTech graduates, while 635 hold degrees in other subjects. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp