Keraleeyam not a financial extravaganza, says Finance Minister KN Balagopal

He added that the government is planning to make Keraleeyam a mega trade fair and an international summit in the future and that is a big investment for Kerala.

Published: 03rd November 2023

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal. (File photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Thursday brushed aside the UDF allegation that Keraleeyam was a financial extravaganza, and said that the seven-day event was organised to showcase before the world the achievement of the state and the commercial and industrial opportunities it provides. “We have to showcase the good things about Kerala. We also have to discuss several issues that the state is facing. The unilateral attack of the opposition parties against Keraleeyam is not desirable,” he said.

Balagopal said the state government is not splurging money on Keraleeyam and the lionshare of expenses is borne by various organisations since it’s a big project. He added that the government is planning to make Keraleeyam a mega trade fair and an international summit in the future and that is a big investment for Kerala.

On the question of the state’s financial woes, he said the state’s tax revenue has increased by 50% compared to the taxes collected from November 1956 to March 2021. During that period, the own tax revenue generated was 47,000 crore, which rose to 71,000 crore in the next two years (2021 March- 2023 March). 

