Cong-IUML face-off: CPM sees opportunity

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing moral victory, the CPM has decided to seize the opportunity gifted by the Congress-IUML face-off over the League’s participation in the Palestine solidarity rally. With the IUML endorsing its stand on the Palestine issue, the CPM expects to make inroads in terrains hitherto out of bounds for the party.

The IUML’s decision to shed its stance at the time of protests against the Uniform Civil Code, when it had refused to attend a seminar organised by the CPM, and expressing its willingness to attend the Left party’s Palestine solidarity rally has sent a positive message to each Muslim household in the state, the CPM feels.

Nevertheless, the CPM is careful not to give an impression that it is trying to win over IUML to the LDF ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders have been told not to make any provocative statements. However, the CPM state secretariat which met on Friday decided not to create any confusion among the voters. The party’s declared position is that it should not intervene in the internal matters of opposition parties or fronts.

“It is up to the League to decide whether they participate or not. But we will welcome them and will be happy if they participate in the rally. The CPM will welcome all those individuals and organisations which are against the genocide going on in Gaza by the Zionist Israel with the support of the USA. But we will not welcome the Congress and extremist organisations,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE.

The CPM has also decided to expose the wavering stance of the Congress on the Palestine issue. The party is also watching closely the tussle between the KPCC leadership and Aryadan Shoukath, son of late leader Aryadan Mohammad, over the latter organising a pro-Palestine event.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing moral victory, the CPM has decided to seize the opportunity gifted by the Congress-IUML face-off over the League’s participation in the Palestine solidarity rally. With the IUML endorsing its stand on the Palestine issue, the CPM expects to make inroads in terrains hitherto out of bounds for the party. The IUML’s decision to shed its stance at the time of protests against the Uniform Civil Code, when it had refused to attend a seminar organised by the CPM, and expressing its willingness to attend the Left party’s Palestine solidarity rally has sent a positive message to each Muslim household in the state, the CPM feels. Nevertheless, the CPM is careful not to give an impression that it is trying to win over IUML to the LDF ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders have been told not to make any provocative statements. However, the CPM state secretariat which met on Friday decided not to create any confusion among the voters. The party’s declared position is that it should not intervene in the internal matters of opposition parties or fronts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is up to the League to decide whether they participate or not. But we will welcome them and will be happy if they participate in the rally. The CPM will welcome all those individuals and organisations which are against the genocide going on in Gaza by the Zionist Israel with the support of the USA. But we will not welcome the Congress and extremist organisations,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE. The CPM has also decided to expose the wavering stance of the Congress on the Palestine issue. The party is also watching closely the tussle between the KPCC leadership and Aryadan Shoukath, son of late leader Aryadan Mohammad, over the latter organising a pro-Palestine event. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp