Home States Kerala

'Eat Kochi Eat' food vlogger found dead at his residence in Kerala

Police said Kutty's parents and friends found him hanging inside his bedroom and rushed him to a private hospital nearby.

Published: 04th November 2023 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Food vlogger Rahul N Kutty. (Photo | Instagram @rahulsfoodscenes)

Food vlogger Rahul N Kutty. (Photo | Instagram @rahulsfoodscenes)

By PTI

KOCHI: Noted food vlogger from Kochi, Rahul N Kutty, was found hanging at his residence on Saturday, police said. He was 33.

Police said Kutty's parents and friends found him hanging inside his bedroom and rushed him to a private hospital nearby.

"We received information from the hospital," police said.

The vlogger was part of 'Eat Kochi Eat', a popular online platform for foodies in which they introduce the least explored food joints in the city.

"We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul," the official page of Eat Kochi Eat posted on Instagram.

The page has over 4.21 lakh followers.

Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered and the investigation is on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul N Kutty Eat Kochi Eat Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp