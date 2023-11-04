IUML to take final decision on attending CPM rally on November 4

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/T’PURAM: The IUML leaders will meet in Kozhikode on Saturday to take a final decision on attending the Palestine Solidarity Rally being organised by the CPM on November 9. On Thursday, the party’s national organising secretary E T Muhammad Basheer had said the IUML may attend the CPM programme if invited.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told reporters in Malappuram on Friday the rally is not a political programme. “Our opinion is that Palestine is an international issue, which needn’t be discussed in the UDF. Anyway, we may consult the Congress if necessary,” he said. Salam pointed out the issue is neither related directly to coalition politics in Kerala nor of any particular community. “Every day, scores of children are getting massacred in Palestine,” he said.

IUML state secretariat member M K Muneer said he was unaware of the situation under which ET made the remarks. “We know the machinations of the CPM but this is not the time to talk about it,” he said.

CPM central committee member A K Balan praised IUML for its positive stand on many issues, including on the governor’s reluctance to sign bills passed by the assembly. “This stand will have a lasting impact on state politics. IUML has proved it is not ready to play second fiddle to the Congress,” Balan said.

Saying the Congress leadership had denied Aryadan Shoukath permission to hold a rally on the Palestine issue, he said IUML cannot accept the Congress line. On Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s remarks that it was not necessary to learn how to bark anticipating rebirth as a dog in the next life, Salam said a leader should not have used such words.

At the same time, ET clarified there was little scope for any controversy in his statement. “It cannot be interpreted as our moving away from the Congress or getting closer to the LDF,” he said. Terming it as his preliminary reaction to a question, ET said the final decision should be taken by the party.

Meanwhile, the UDF camp is feeling the ripples of IUML expressing interest to attend the CPM rally and the CPM invite to the League. Finding itself in a spot, the Congress has launched efforts to prevent the IUML from attending the rally. With Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s remark on the issue not going down well with the League leadership, Sudhakaran called up IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and E T Mohammed Basheer on Friday to clarify his stance. He said the reference was not aimed at the IUML.

He told reporters he was merely pointing out it was too early to respond to a question on an imaginary development in future.

“Some people tried to portray the remark as against the IUML. The Congress and the League have been together for five decades. Such rumours won’t affect the relations between the two parties,” Sudhakaran said.

However, the fact remains that Congress has been in a dilemma over the IUML stance. If on the Uniform Civil Code issue, the CPM had invited League to join them, here the IUML has expressed its willingness to join a CPM rally. Since the CPM invite came after IUML expressed its willingness, the League has been seriously considering the possibility. The League is not too pleased with the Congress dilly-dallying on the Palestine issue. Sudhakaran has already made it clear that attending the CPM rally would be against the UDF decision.

