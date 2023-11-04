Home States Kerala

Kerala court convicts accused in Aluva child rape and murder case

The judge said the accused was found guilty of all the offences and posted the matter to November 9 for pronouncing the quantum of the sentence.

Asafak Alam who murdered the 5-year-old in Aluva. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

KOCHI:  A POCSO court here on Saturday convicted the lone accused in the sensational Aluva rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl from Bihar.

Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge K Soman convicted Ashwaq Alam, a migrant labourer from Bihar.

The conviction came 99 days after the crime was committed.

According to the prosecution, on July 28, the five-year-old girl was abducted, brutally raped and killed allegedly by Alam, who lived in the same building as the victim.

Later, her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva area on July 29.

