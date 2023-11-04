Orange alert in Idukki, Pathanamthitta districts on November 4

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has forecast wide rainfall across the state and heavy rainfall in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts on Saturday and Sunday. They have declared an orange alert in Idukki and Pathanamthitta, and yellow alert in nine districts -- Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur - on Saturday.

On Sunday, the orange alert has been declared in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam, and yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kasaragod. Rainfall is expected to reduce from Monday as per the present assessment.

Easterly wave was likely to cause light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala till November 6, said the IMD. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 kmph, are likely to occur at one or two places during the period. Heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over the state on Friday.

