Home States Kerala

People render loyalty to jewellers who value their trust, says Minister G R Anil

Investing in gold on a small scale and wearing it as gold jewellery has become a continuing and fashionable trend among our people, he added.

Published: 04th November 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil inaugurating the first state convention of the Gold and Diamond Jewellery Manufacturing Merchants Association in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People render their loyalty only to those jewellery merchants who give value to their trust and confidence, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said on Friday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the maiden state convention of newly-formed Gold and Diamond Jewellery Manufacturing Merchants Association (GDJMMA) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The membership comprises a large number of traders, employees, craftsmen and manufacturers in the gold and diamond manufacturing and trading sectors.

Anil emphasised on the traditionally enduring significance of gold jewellery in the lives of people and mentioned that it is not uncommon to see that people continue to wear gold even in times of scarcity. Investing in gold on a small scale and wearing it as gold jewellery has become a continuing and fashionable trend among our people, he added.

Mohammed Mansoor Abdul Salam, GDJMMA state president and chairman and CEO of Al Muqtadir Gold and Diamond Manufacturing and Jewellery Wholesale Group, delivered the presidential address at the function. The GDJMMA logo was unveiled by MLA Ramesh Chennithala.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jewellery G R Anil convention

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp