People render loyalty to jewellers who value their trust, says Minister G R Anil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People render their loyalty only to those jewellery merchants who give value to their trust and confidence, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said on Friday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the maiden state convention of newly-formed Gold and Diamond Jewellery Manufacturing Merchants Association (GDJMMA) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The membership comprises a large number of traders, employees, craftsmen and manufacturers in the gold and diamond manufacturing and trading sectors.

Anil emphasised on the traditionally enduring significance of gold jewellery in the lives of people and mentioned that it is not uncommon to see that people continue to wear gold even in times of scarcity. Investing in gold on a small scale and wearing it as gold jewellery has become a continuing and fashionable trend among our people, he added.

Mohammed Mansoor Abdul Salam, GDJMMA state president and chairman and CEO of Al Muqtadir Gold and Diamond Manufacturing and Jewellery Wholesale Group, delivered the presidential address at the function. The GDJMMA logo was unveiled by MLA Ramesh Chennithala.

