Tribal youth from Kerala accused of sexual assault acquitted after 98 days in prison

IDUKKI: A tribal youth from Kannampadi settlement in Idukki, who was detained in a Pocso case for 98 days, was acquitted on Friday. He was arrested in connection with a minor girl’s accusation that he had sexually assaulted and impregnated her.

However, after a DNA test proved the allegations of impregnating the girl to be false, the 24-year-old was acquitted by fast track special court judge V Manju on Thursday.

The 14-year-old girl residing in a nearby locality had raised the allegation against the youth in October 2019. She was brought to the government hospital at Upputhara due to stomach pain, and an examination revealed she was four months pregnant.

The youth alleged that he was brought to the hospital by the Upputhara police from his worksite suspecting that he was the accused in the case.

However, the youth was sent back after the girl and her mother told the police that he was not the accused. Later, the police arrested the youth after the girl told them that he had impregnated her.

The police produced him before the court, following which he was remanded in judicial custody. He did not get bail as the case was registered under the Pocso Act.

Since the youth continued to plead innocence, the DNA test was conducted on priority. The results revealed that he was indeed not responsible for the crime.

Meanwhile, the girl changed her statement and told the police that another man, who is her cousin, had sexually assaulted her. However, the DNA test conducted on him proved that he was not the child’s biological father.

During further investigation and DNA examination, it was revealed that a 50-year-old man, a resident of Kannampadi, was the biological father of the child.

Meanwhile, the girl’s cousin, who was arrested by the police, continues to be in judicial custody at the sub-jail in Peermade.

The youth told mediapersons that after he was arrested in connection with the sexual assault case, he and his family members suffered much humiliation. However, he said he will continue the legal fight until he gets compensation from the government for the humiliation he had to face.

