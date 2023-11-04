Various departments covering up corruption by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, family, alleges Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another attack on the state government, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Friday alleged that various departments were attempting to hide corruption cases involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Alleging that the government was reluctant to supply him with information he sought in his capacity as MLA, Kuzhalnadan told reporters, “This is a violation of my rights as an MLA. Information via RTI queries has also been denied. As per law, if a citizen seeks information, it should be furnished within a month. However, the government is not providing information on crucial matters.

The authorities are refusing to share information to prevent the allegations of pay off to the CM’s daughter from reaching the CM’s doorstep,” the Muvattupuzha MLA alleged.

He claimed that information on the repayment by Kerala State Rubber Cooperative Ltd (Rubco) to the state government was also being withheld.

“Rubco should have to repay Rs 87.6 crore to the government against the Rs 238 crore given to it in 2019. As per an agreement, Rubco would repay Rs 21.81 crore annually. However, the government is hesitant to share details of repayments made by Rubco,” alleged Kuzhalnadan, accusing the government of ‘funding’ the corruption carried out by CPM.

