With Keraleeyam, CPM looking to cash in on ‘Kerala identity’

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government and the CPM have trod onto a relatively unknown political terrain — of identity politics — with the organisation of Keraleeyam. Being opposed to the concept of identity politics, the party has been careful enough not to project it, as has been the case in the current national political scenario.

The state is keen to present the week-long celebration as a kind of alternative, for awakening the Malayali pride, projecting the state’s unique credentials as a habitat of peace, communal harmony and development, as opposed to what the BJP-RSS is propagating nationally, based on a religion and uniformity.

For a while, CPM has been promoting the Kerala model as an alternative to those in BJP-Congress ruled states. However, this is the first time the party has put across the Kerala identity in a political and social sense. With the Kerala model, CPM was facing challenges from its political adversaries and broad left intellectuals who questioned its sustainability.

The Union government’s constant intervention in state subjects, weakening the federal structure, and propagation of right-wing ideology in the cultural and social sphere, too played a role in the CPM coming up with a more comprehensive idea. The party sees a space for alternative social, political models besides the existing Kerala model to counter Hindutva and Congress’ anti-left politics.

The state’s welcoming of students from violence-affected Manipur and the swift action against hate speech in the wake of the Kalamassery blasts underscore the CPM’s new position. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was keen to emphasise, in his speech at the opening of Keraleeyam, the religious harmony and peace existing in the state relative to other parts of the country. The identity of an alternative Kerala model was stressed.

The CPM also sees an opportunity to move closer to the Muslim and Christian minorities, which are a decisive force on the electoral front. “We are projecting Kerala’s public consciousness against divisive communal politics as an alternative to political Hindutva,” a CPM state committee member told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“An ordinary Malayali is against majoritarian politics. In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is trying to hold her ground against the BJP-RSS with Bengali identity. In Tamil Nadu, DMK opposes BJP with its unique identity. We have seen it in Andhra Pradesh, during the time of N T Rama Rao. We had farmers leading historical protests and struggling for labour rights. Our social structure is unique with a higher human index. Above all, the religious harmony and position against divisive politics is exclusive to Kerala,” he said.

However, the CPM leadership has been careful not to term its position as advancing identity politics. “This is not identity politics,” senior central committee member S Ramachandran Pillai told TNIE. “This is an alternative to the BJP-Congress politics, both on the developmental and social fronts. We are showcasing how Kerala is different from the rest of the nation. We will also discuss the future course of action,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section within the CPM is wary of the public reaction towards the new position. “Being migratory in nature, the average Malayali psyche has never been interested in any kind of identity politics. How they respond to this move will be critical,” observed a state committee member.

