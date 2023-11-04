With plastic waste threatening to choke Kerala's Gavi, officials seek action

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In what is giving tourism a bad name, popularity has become synonymous with pollution. Gavi has also been at the receiving end, with plastic waste posing a threat to the enchanting hill station.

Environmentalists and officials have sought immediate action to protect the nature lover’s paradise, known for its wildlife and misty environs.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) field director P P Pramod has submitted a report to the chief wildlife warden, urging immediate action to save Gavi from plastic waste.

Pramod said the problem has reached unsustainable levels. “We need to hold a meeting with KSRTC officials to find a solution to the issue. The presence of a guide of the forest department in KSRTC’s budget tourism buses should be made mandatory. If the threat persists, the entry of vehicles should be controlled. We have already cleared the hill station off its plastic waste,” he told TNIE.

Though the forest department has been creating awareness of the issue, tourists continue to leave plastic waste in the eco-tourist region and the roadsides, deep in the forest, leading to Gavi from Pathanamthitta and Vallakadvu.

“The tourists’ activity can endanger the biodiversity of the forest and the lives of wild animals. Despite realising the dangers of littering in ecologically fragile tourist spots, they act irresponsibly. Wild animals, including elephants and monkeys, end up eating the plastic, which slowly affects their digestive system. This inevitably leads to death,” said a senior forest officer of Goodrical forest range. “We will need to strengthen checkpoints. When a vehicle arrives at a post, we must ensure that occupants are not in possession of plastic items. We need more staff for the purpose,” said the officer.

“Officials of Kakki forest station enter the forest with sacks to collect the plastic waste on the Gavi route. We will hand over such waste to the grama panchayat. We need strict action to prevent this,” said the officer.

At present, the department allows 30 private vehicles, including cars and mini-buses, to enter Gavi from Pathanamthitta between 8am and 11am. “KSRTC operates three daily services -- two from Pathanamthitta and one from Kumily. During holidays, nearly 400 tourists visit Gavi every day.

Dazzling & diverse

It was the 2012 Malayalam film Ordinary that turned Gavi into a popular travel spot. The location and its natural beauty is popular on social media, with YouTubers adding to its allure. The number of tourists, especially youngsters and nature lovers, visiting Gavi is especially high during weekends, holidays and vacation time. Currently, 300 Sri Lankan Tamil families live in Gavi, mostly in Kochu Pamba, Meenar, Pathinalam Mile and 18 Inch Colony.

After migrating to Sri Lanka, their forefathers were brought back as part of an agreement between the two countries in 1964. Prior to the migration, the region used to have around 700 Sri Lankan Tamil families. They cleared portions of the forest and started cultivating crops. At present, they work in the cardamom plantation of KFDC and as part of the Gavi eco-tourism project. They live in the forest land in the line houses constructed by KFDC and speak Sinhala, Tamil and Malayalam.

Slow posion

Wild animals, including elephants and monkeys, end up eating the plastic waste, which slowly affects their digestive system. This inevitably leads to death

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATHANAMTHITTA: In what is giving tourism a bad name, popularity has become synonymous with pollution. Gavi has also been at the receiving end, with plastic waste posing a threat to the enchanting hill station. Environmentalists and officials have sought immediate action to protect the nature lover’s paradise, known for its wildlife and misty environs. Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) field director P P Pramod has submitted a report to the chief wildlife warden, urging immediate action to save Gavi from plastic waste. Pramod said the problem has reached unsustainable levels. “We need to hold a meeting with KSRTC officials to find a solution to the issue. The presence of a guide of the forest department in KSRTC’s budget tourism buses should be made mandatory. If the threat persists, the entry of vehicles should be controlled. We have already cleared the hill station off its plastic waste,” he told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though the forest department has been creating awareness of the issue, tourists continue to leave plastic waste in the eco-tourist region and the roadsides, deep in the forest, leading to Gavi from Pathanamthitta and Vallakadvu. “The tourists’ activity can endanger the biodiversity of the forest and the lives of wild animals. Despite realising the dangers of littering in ecologically fragile tourist spots, they act irresponsibly. Wild animals, including elephants and monkeys, end up eating the plastic, which slowly affects their digestive system. This inevitably leads to death,” said a senior forest officer of Goodrical forest range. “We will need to strengthen checkpoints. When a vehicle arrives at a post, we must ensure that occupants are not in possession of plastic items. We need more staff for the purpose,” said the officer. “Officials of Kakki forest station enter the forest with sacks to collect the plastic waste on the Gavi route. We will hand over such waste to the grama panchayat. We need strict action to prevent this,” said the officer. At present, the department allows 30 private vehicles, including cars and mini-buses, to enter Gavi from Pathanamthitta between 8am and 11am. “KSRTC operates three daily services -- two from Pathanamthitta and one from Kumily. During holidays, nearly 400 tourists visit Gavi every day. Dazzling & diverse It was the 2012 Malayalam film Ordinary that turned Gavi into a popular travel spot. The location and its natural beauty is popular on social media, with YouTubers adding to its allure. The number of tourists, especially youngsters and nature lovers, visiting Gavi is especially high during weekends, holidays and vacation time. Currently, 300 Sri Lankan Tamil families live in Gavi, mostly in Kochu Pamba, Meenar, Pathinalam Mile and 18 Inch Colony. After migrating to Sri Lanka, their forefathers were brought back as part of an agreement between the two countries in 1964. Prior to the migration, the region used to have around 700 Sri Lankan Tamil families. They cleared portions of the forest and started cultivating crops. At present, they work in the cardamom plantation of KFDC and as part of the Gavi eco-tourism project. They live in the forest land in the line houses constructed by KFDC and speak Sinhala, Tamil and Malayalam. Slow posion Wild animals, including elephants and monkeys, end up eating the plastic waste, which slowly affects their digestive system. This inevitably leads to death Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp