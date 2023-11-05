India has good chance of winning World Cup,  says Sanath Jayasuriya

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya has said that India has a very high chance of lifting the 2023 World Cup. The cricket legend was speaking to reporters in Kochi after inaugurating the robotic surgery centre launched by Rajagiri Hospital on its campus on Saturday.

“India is an unbeaten side in the World Cup. The bowlers are bowling well. The batsmen are really good, and Virat Kohli is leading from the front. India has a balanced side. They have a very good chance of winning the ongoing cricket World Cup,” said the 1996 World Cup winner.

However, Jayasuriya also acknowledged the setback to the team owing to the injury suffered by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, noting, “He is a world-class all-rounder. His absence is a significant blow to the team.”

When asked about Sri Lanka’s performance in the ongoing World Cup, Jayasuriya expressed the Sri Lankan cricket community’s disappointment and mentioned that the cricket board has sought explanations from the coach and selectors. He emphasised, “It is very disappointing for all Sri Lankans. There are two more games to go for Sri Lanka. They need to focus. This game is history,” underscoring the need for the Sri Lankan team to concentrate on their remaining matches.

The Rajagiri Robotic Surgery Centre is equipped with the latest DaVinci XI Series robotic-assisted surgery technology, marking advancements in the healthcare sector and scientific progress. Surgeries are led by doctors with specialised training and extensive experience in robotic technology, encompassing various departments such as urology, gastroenterology, paediatric surgery, oncology, gynaecology, and general surgery.

A notable advantage of the technology is its application in liver transplantation, allowing donor surgery to be performed through small incisions, promoting faster post-operative recovery. The establishment of the Robotic Surgery Centre is anticipated to further boost Rajagiri Hospital’s growth, strengthening its reputation as a centre of excellence in healthcare sector, both nationally and internationally.

