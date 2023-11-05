Home States Kerala

It’s official! Mystery illness at Kerala's Thalassery courts is Zika

Based on the confirmation of Zika, the health department will conduct an intensive mosquito-eradication drive on the premises. 

Published: 05th November 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Zika Virus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The ‘mystery illness’ that has had the Thalassery court complex on edge has been confirmed as Zika. DMO Dr M P Jeeja said the test result of the blood sample of an infected person has confirmed the presence of the mosquito-borne viral infection.

The panic and confusion was set off after more than 60 persons —including judicial officers, court staff and advocates — sought medical assistance over the past week following discomfort, tiredness, itching, body pain, headache and fever. 

With similar symptoms reported, three courts functioning within the complex had to be closed down for two days. Following a visit by members of the district health department, led by Dr Jeeja, teams from Kozhikode MCH and Kannur MCH also took stock of the situation. The teams conducted check-ups and collected details of affected persons. Blood and fluid samples of 23 persons were sent to NIV Alappuzha. “Zika virus infection was confirmed in one of the ten samples tested so far. The remaining results have not been released,” said the DMO. 

“Since the symptoms are similar in all affected persons, we presume they all have Zika. The positive results will be based on the duration of the illness. We will conduct more tests in the coming days,” she said. 

Staff had complained of mosquito infestation on the court complex. Based on the confirmation of Zika, the health department will conduct an intensive mosquito-eradication drive on the premises. 

Feeling the bite

  •  Zika is caused by a mosquito-borne virus, transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite mostly during the day
  •  Most infected persons do not develop symptoms
  •  Those who do, typically have symptoms including rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache that last for 2-7 days
  •  The virus outbreak was first detected in India in 2021

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zika Thalassery court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp