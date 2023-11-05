It’s official! Mystery illness at Kerala's Thalassery courts is Zika

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The ‘mystery illness’ that has had the Thalassery court complex on edge has been confirmed as Zika. DMO Dr M P Jeeja said the test result of the blood sample of an infected person has confirmed the presence of the mosquito-borne viral infection.

The panic and confusion was set off after more than 60 persons —including judicial officers, court staff and advocates — sought medical assistance over the past week following discomfort, tiredness, itching, body pain, headache and fever.

With similar symptoms reported, three courts functioning within the complex had to be closed down for two days. Following a visit by members of the district health department, led by Dr Jeeja, teams from Kozhikode MCH and Kannur MCH also took stock of the situation. The teams conducted check-ups and collected details of affected persons. Blood and fluid samples of 23 persons were sent to NIV Alappuzha. “Zika virus infection was confirmed in one of the ten samples tested so far. The remaining results have not been released,” said the DMO.

“Since the symptoms are similar in all affected persons, we presume they all have Zika. The positive results will be based on the duration of the illness. We will conduct more tests in the coming days,” she said.

Staff had complained of mosquito infestation on the court complex. Based on the confirmation of Zika, the health department will conduct an intensive mosquito-eradication drive on the premises.

Feeling the bite

Zika is caused by a mosquito-borne virus, transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite mostly during the day

Most infected persons do not develop symptoms

Those who do, typically have symptoms including rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache that last for 2-7 days

The virus outbreak was first detected in India in 2021

