IUML thanks CPM for invite, but won’t attend Palestine rally in Kerala's Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a major relief to the Congress, the IUML — the second largest constituent of the UDF — has made it clear that the party will not attend the Palestine Solidarity Rally being organised by the CPM on November 11.

IUML leaders, however, threw enough indication that the Congress should address the Palestine issue seriously considering the scale of human rights violations happening in West Asia.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the party is thankful to the CPM for extending an invitation, but his party cannot attend the programme as it would send wrong signals.

“As a constituent of the UDF, we cannot technically take party in the programme. At the same time, we welcome the decision to conduct the rally,” he told reporters in Kozhikode on Saturday.

“Congress has not been invited to the programme and there will be conflicting voices if we participate in the rally. That is why we decided to stay away from the programme. We cannot do anything that is against the spirit of coalition dharma,” Kunhalikutty said.

He, however, added that every issue need not be linked to local politics and coalition issues.

IUML for all-party meet on Palestine

The IUML leader suggested that an all-party meeting can be convened by the government as happened after the Kalamassery blasts so that every party can attend. Asked why the IUML said ‘no’ after expressing willingness initially, Kunhalikutty said that is why we thanked them for the invitation. He said the IUML is of the opinion that the INDIA front should proactively organise such rallies on the Palestine issue.

Though the IUML has declined the invitation, the CPM is happy with the turn of events. “We understand the limitations of the IUML, which is a partner of the UDF,” CPM district secretary P Mohanan said. The CPM believes that it has succeeded in bringing to the fore the difference of opinion in the UDF and paint a picture that the Congress lacks clarity on the Palestine issue.

CPM central committee member A K Balan had praised the IUML for taking sensible decisions on the issues that concern the state in contrast to the Congress. The party is particularly happy that E T Muhammad Basheer, who was strongly opposed to any adjustments with the LDF in the past, himself came forward expressing willingness to take part in the CPM rally.

The IUML, on its part, used the opportunity to convey to the Congress that the party’s support need not be taken for granted and that other options are open before the party. The party’s bargaining power has increased after an impressive rally on the Palestine issue and with the stunning performance of its students’ wing in the university elections in the state.

