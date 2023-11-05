‘Jail adalat’ helps settle compoundable offences in Kerala

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: A Tamil Nadu native working odd jobs in Kochi was caught stealing a bicycle worth `22,000 from the car porch of a house in Panampilly Nagar. He was subsequently arrested and jailed. However, police did not file a chargesheet even after 60 days of his arrest, and a decision on his life behind bars was delayed. Finally, he got relief when the complainant accepted his apology thanks to the ‘jail adalat’, a new initiative of the Ernakulam District Legal Service Authority.

Several other cases were settled at the event in a similar manner. The adalat is being organised in various jails and the next edition will be held in Aluva and Muvattupuzha on November 11.

The adalat is part of a campaign by under trial review committees (UTRC). It aims to settle criminal offences that are compoundable. The parties involved in cases were notified of settlement talks, which were held on the jail premises. Thanks to the programme, many cases that would otherwise have consumed considerable amount of time, energy and money were resolved.

“The adalat was successful in bringing about a peaceful resolution to many cases. More sittings of the adalat are being organised owing to the good response,” said Sub Judge Renjith Krishnan N, who is also secretary of DLSA Ernakulam.

Another case that was settled involved the theft of an ambulance parked under the Aniyal bridge, near Kuzhupilly beach. The vehicle was later recovered and handed over to the owner on temporary custody basis. At the adalat, the accused apologised saying that he was under the impression that the vehicle belonged to one of his friends. As the vehicle was still in good condition when it was recovered, the complaint was withdrawn.

A BPharm student whose motorcycle was stolen by a person out on bail was also present at the adalat. He was anxious about the case hindering his chances of moving abroad to pursue higher studies. Though he had already recovered interim custody of the vehicle, he could not dispose of the case. The adalat explained the benefit of exercising the option of compounding the offence and he happily agreed to pardon the wrongdoer and put an end to the litigation. The adalat passed an order exonerating the accused of theft and, in return, the complainant got full custody of the vehicle which would otherwise have taken several months to settle by way of trial.

The adalat was presided over by Sub Judge Renjith Krishnan and assisted by advocates Adeep M and Santhy S of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System, Ernakulam.

