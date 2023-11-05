Mani Shankar Aiyar defies Cong leadership, attends Keraleeyam seminar organised by ruling CPM-led LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant political setback for the state Congress leadership, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar participated in the Keraleeyam celebration organised by the LDF government, despite the party leadership’s appeals for him not to attend.

His decision to attend the event occurred against the backdrop of the Congress and UDF’s boycott of Keraleeyam, citing concerns over extravagant spending during a severe financial crisis in the state.

Despite the KPCC leadership’s request, Aiyar travelled to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and took part in the seminar on ‘Local Self-Governments in Kerala.’ Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has taken the matter to the high command for further deliberation.

During his speech at the event, Aiyar acknowledged the party’s directive to refrain from attending Keraleeyam.

“While I was en route to Kerala they asked me not to attend Keraleeyam.Nonetheless, I decided to be present here. Not to defy the party but as a tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, as Panchayat Raj in its genuine sense took root in Kerala after the Rajiv Gandhi government passed the act in Parliament. I hope my party will not expel or take severe action against me,” he said.

