CPM to hold solidarity programmes supporting Palestine across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following an initial display of support from the Muslim League, the state leadership of the CPM has now come out with the plan of organising Palestine solidarity programmes throughout the state. In opposition to the United States of America’s logistical support for Israel, the party has also decided to stage protest programmes on November 7, coinciding with the visit of US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken to India. These protests will continue until November 9.

At the conclusion of the two-day state committee meeting on Sunday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan accused the Congress of maintaining a pro-Zionist and imperialist stance concerning the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The CPM will coordinate Palestine solidarity programmes in all districts. During the programme scheduled for November 11 in Kozhikode, the party anticipates the participation of workers from the Muslim League and Congress, alongside other organisations and individuals. The CPM’s unwavering position on Palestine remains resolute, yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

The recent statement by League leader P K Kunjali Kutty suggesting a mere technical withdrawal from the programme stands as proof that the Congress is the sole reason behind the League’s non-participation. Nevertheless, the Congress failed to organise a solidarity programme, having even issued a show cause notice to its leader Aryadan Shoukath for arranging a Palestine solidarity event in Malappuram under a trust. The Congress is fundamentally opposed to the idea of organising a Palestine solidarity programme, both politically and organisationally,” he said.

Govindan further emphasised that the CPM welcomes all individuals and groups supportive of the Palestinian cause, except for the Congress leadership and extremist organisations. “The Congress is closely aligning with the BJP. The CPM’s decision to invite all pro-Palestine supporters is grounded in its non-electoral political stance. If a party chooses to collaborate with the LDF and CPM, it must first make a political decision.

Nevertheless, the Palestine solidarity programmes constitute people’s gatherings. Whether the League participates or not does not pose a problem for the CPM,” he clarified. Govindan also derided the state Congress leadership for their unsuccessful attempt to prevent senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from attending the Keraleeyam seminar.

CPM misusing Palestine issue for political gain, says Satheesan

Kochi: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday alleged that the CPM is misusing the Palestine issue for political gains. His comments follows the Muslim League’s (IUML) decision to deny the CPM’s invitation for Palastine solidarity rallies. “The IUML clarified its stand within 48 hours after it received an invitation for the programme. There is no need for confusion,” he told mediapersons at North Paravoor. Satheesan added that not a single IUML member will participate in the CPM rally. “The CPM is misusing the Palestine issue for political gain. Amidst expressing solidarity towards Palestinian people, the Muslim League, Samastha and UDF are the subjects of discussion of the CPM,” he said.

