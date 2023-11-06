Home States Kerala

Odd order on early closure of eateries draws flak in Kerala

Infopark employees say most of their companies work for clients in the US and Europe, and their shifts conform with work timings of their customers.

Published: 06th November 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Techies and eateries in Kochi’s IT hub are up in arms over the Thrikkakara municipality’s bizarre directive to all restaurants in the locality to down their shutters by 11 pm. The decision, which the local body says is aimed at curbing drug peddling in the Kakkanad area, is being equated to the proverbial burning of the house to smoke out a rat. 

Infopark employees say most of their companies work for clients in the US and Europe, and their shifts conform with work timings of their customers. They work till midnight or even later into the night.

“On one side, we are trying to promote nightlife, and on the other, we are closing down eateries. Moreover, will this decision deter drug peddlers?” wondered Arjun P Bhasker, an IT professional working at Infopark.

Justifying the decision, Radhamani Pillai, chairperson of Thrikkakara municipality, said there have been complaints of increased drug peddling in the area. “Food hubs in the area have turned into a haven for drug peddlers,” she said.

 “This is a temporary move. We are planning to implement operational restrictions for six months. After two months, we will review the situation and decide what other measures need to be taken,” said Pillai. The decision will be presented before the council in the coming days, before it is implemented, she said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eateries IT drug peddling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp