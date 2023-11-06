Odd order on early closure of eateries draws flak in Kerala

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

KOCHI: Techies and eateries in Kochi’s IT hub are up in arms over the Thrikkakara municipality’s bizarre directive to all restaurants in the locality to down their shutters by 11 pm. The decision, which the local body says is aimed at curbing drug peddling in the Kakkanad area, is being equated to the proverbial burning of the house to smoke out a rat.

Infopark employees say most of their companies work for clients in the US and Europe, and their shifts conform with work timings of their customers. They work till midnight or even later into the night.

“On one side, we are trying to promote nightlife, and on the other, we are closing down eateries. Moreover, will this decision deter drug peddlers?” wondered Arjun P Bhasker, an IT professional working at Infopark.

Justifying the decision, Radhamani Pillai, chairperson of Thrikkakara municipality, said there have been complaints of increased drug peddling in the area. “Food hubs in the area have turned into a haven for drug peddlers,” she said.

“This is a temporary move. We are planning to implement operational restrictions for six months. After two months, we will review the situation and decide what other measures need to be taken,” said Pillai. The decision will be presented before the council in the coming days, before it is implemented, she said.

