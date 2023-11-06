With Shoukath & Riyas on CPM radar, Congress leaders sound the siren

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speculation is rife about Congress state general secretary Aryadan Shoukath and Youth Congress vice-president Riyas Mukkoli ditching the party. The CPM leadership has been eyeing the duo as part of its plan to play the minority communal card to put up a formidable fight against IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer in the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency.

With the Congress state leadership cracking the whip against Shoukath for holding a pro-Palestine solidarity rally in Malappuram, all eyes are on his next move. Senior Congress leader MP K Muraleedharan has advised against taking stern punitive action, primarily to ensure that more leaders from Malappuram don’t ditch the Congress for the Left camp.

It should be recalled that Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and Nilambur MLA P V Anvar used to be Congress leaders. They jumped ship due to the party infighting in Malappuram. The CPM will poach Shoukath and Riyas, if the party leadership does not intervene now, warned a senior Congress leader from Malabar. “K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan should realise that as Wandoor MLA A P Anil Kumar and Malappuram district chief V S Joy gang up against Shoukath, it’s the CPM leadership that benefits. While the LDF government is trying to cash in on Palestine solidarity, it is in reality trying to cover up its misgovernance,” a senior Congress leader said.

He added the Congress state leadership has unfortunately not realised the threat lurking behind the imbroglio that has gripped its Malappuram unit. “The CPM is trying to make inroads in the Congress to get their hands on Shoukath and Riyas. This, they believe, will help split the minority vote. If they leave, the Congress in Malappuram will be devoid of any minority leader,” the leader added.

Speaking to TNIE, however, Riyas said he and Shoukath will stay put in the Congress. But he shied away from commenting on issues that have gripped the party in Malappuram. “We are mature enough to take a firm stand on what we want. Even if the CPM extends us an invitation, we will remain in the Congress,” said Riyas, who unsuccessfully contested the Pattambi assembly seat in 2021.

