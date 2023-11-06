Zika scare in Kerala: Pregnant women under watch; Thalassery district on alert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is monitoring pregnant women in and around the Thalassery district court where eight Zika cases were confirmed, Minister Veena George said on Sunday. The move comes as the Zika infection in pregnant women can lead to birth defects, she said.

Veena said alerts and guidelines have been issued to all health institutions, including private hospitals, she said. Detailing the measures being taken, Veena said fogging and spraying were being done to control the source of Zika virus-carrying mosquitoes.

A larval survey was conducted to detect the source, she said, adding that Aedes larvae and mosquitoes had been collected and sent to the state Department of Entomology. Outside the court, health workers visited 104 homes. Fogging, source reduction and entomological survey were conducted on Sunday.

“The Aedes mosquitoes spread the Zika virus. While there is no need to worry, people should exercise caution. Though the virus is usually harmless, in pregnant women it can cause defects such as microcephaly in the unborn baby. Children and the elderly should especially be careful. People should take care not to get bitten by mosquitoes,” Veena said.

The district medical officer and the district rapid response team had visited the district court area on October 31, a day after the first case of the viral infection was reported on the spot, and intensified preventive measures. The team visited again on November 1 and 2 as well as on Sunday. A medical camp was organised at the district court on November 1, in which 55 people took part. Twenty-four samples were sent for testing. On November 2, an expert medical team from Kannur and Kozhikode too visited the site.

