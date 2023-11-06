Home States Kerala

Zika scare in Kerala: Pregnant women under watch; Thalassery district on alert

Detailing the measures being taken, Minister Veena George said fogging and spraying were being done to control the source of Zika virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Published: 06th November 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

zika virus, Kerala

Representational Image: A graduate student works on analyzing samples to identify the Zika virus in a laboratory. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is monitoring pregnant women in and around the Thalassery district court where eight Zika cases were confirmed, Minister Veena George said on Sunday. The move comes as the Zika infection in pregnant women can lead to birth defects, she said.

Veena said alerts and guidelines have been issued to all health institutions, including private hospitals, she said. Detailing the measures being taken, Veena said fogging and spraying were being done to control the source of Zika virus-carrying mosquitoes.

A larval survey was conducted to detect the source, she said, adding that Aedes larvae and mosquitoes had been collected and sent to the state Department of Entomology. Outside the court, health workers visited 104 homes. Fogging, source reduction and entomological survey were conducted on Sunday. 

“The Aedes mosquitoes spread the Zika virus. While there is no need to worry, people should exercise caution. Though the virus is usually harmless, in pregnant women it can cause defects such as microcephaly in the unborn baby. Children and the elderly should especially be careful. People should take care not to get bitten by mosquitoes,” Veena said.

The district medical officer and the district rapid response team had visited the district court area on October 31, a day after the first case of the viral infection was reported on the spot, and intensified preventive measures. The team visited again on November 1 and 2 as well as on Sunday. A medical camp was organised at the district court on November 1, in which 55 people took part. Twenty-four samples were sent for testing. On November 2, an expert medical team from Kannur and Kozhikode too visited the site.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
zika Infection Pregnant women Thalassery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp