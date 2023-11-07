33-year-old woman stabbed to death by estranged husband in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her estranged husband at Elapully in Palakkad on Tuesday morning.

Urmila was walking toward the bus-stop to travel to a private beer bottling plant in Walayar, where she was employed, when she was attacked by Sajeesh alias Kuttan with a knife at around 7 am, police said.

Following a dispute with her husband, Urmila had been staying with her two children separately in her house for the last one-and-a-half years. This is not the first time that her estranged husband is attacking Urmila.

On October 18, Sajeesh attacked her by entering her house and seriously injured her after hitting her with a machete. After recovering from the injuries, she started to report for work when she was attacked again on Tuesday, resulting in her death.

Police said he entered into an argument with Urmila while she was going to work and then attacked and killed her. Though Sajeesh went into hiding after the murder, he was nabbed by the Chittur police and is now in custody.

The body of Urmila has been shifted to the mortuary of the Chittur taluk hospital for post mortem. She is survived by her mother Usha and two children Athulya (10) and Jithulya (3).

