Brain dead man gives new life to seven people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of a construction worker from Poonkulam in Thiruvananthapuram donated his organs after he was declared brain dead on Sunday, a move that gave a lease of life to seven persons.

A Suresh, 37, suffered grave injuries after falling off a building on November 2. He was declared brain-dead on Sunday. His family approached Health Minister Veena George with the decision to donate his organs.

The heart was donated to a patient at Kottayam MCH), one kidney to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, the other kidney and a portion of the liver to KIMS Hospital, another portion of the liver to a critical patient at Amrita Institute of Medical Science, and eyes to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the police to create a green channel for faster delivery of the heart as the helicopter was unavailable due to adverse weather conditions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of a construction worker from Poonkulam in Thiruvananthapuram donated his organs after he was declared brain dead on Sunday, a move that gave a lease of life to seven persons. A Suresh, 37, suffered grave injuries after falling off a building on November 2. He was declared brain-dead on Sunday. His family approached Health Minister Veena George with the decision to donate his organs. The heart was donated to a patient at Kottayam MCH), one kidney to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, the other kidney and a portion of the liver to KIMS Hospital, another portion of the liver to a critical patient at Amrita Institute of Medical Science, and eyes to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the police to create a green channel for faster delivery of the heart as the helicopter was unavailable due to adverse weather conditions. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp