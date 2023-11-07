Home States Kerala

Brain dead man gives new life to seven people

Published: 07th November 2023

A Suresh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of a construction worker from Poonkulam in Thiruvananthapuram donated his organs after he was declared brain dead on Sunday, a move that gave a lease of life to seven persons.

A Suresh, 37, suffered grave injuries after falling off a building on November 2. He was declared brain-dead on Sunday. His family approached Health Minister Veena George with the decision to donate his organs. 

The heart was donated to a patient at Kottayam MCH), one kidney to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, the other kidney and a portion of the liver to KIMS Hospital, another portion of the liver to a critical patient at Amrita Institute of Medical Science, and eyes to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. 

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the police to create a green channel for faster delivery of the heart as the helicopter was unavailable due to adverse weather conditions.

