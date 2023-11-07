‘Exhibition’ of tribals at Keraleeyam sparks row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the tribal museum at Keraleeyam kicking up a row, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes K Radhakrishnan said he has got in touch with Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan to ascertain the facts regarding the allegation of ‘exhibition’ of tribal community members.

The museum set up by the Folklore Academy at Kanakakunnu triggered a controversy after members from five tribal communities showcased their culture by putting up a live display.

The main criticism was that the act of prompting the members of the highly marginalised communities to put up a live display wearing obsolete costumes and to pose before the camera was a violation of their rights and an act belittling their stature.

Radhakrishnan said the setting up of the museum was an initiative of the culture department.

“The culture minister has asked the department secretary to look into the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Folklore Academy said there was nothing wrong with the tribal community members wearing traditional attire to perform their traditional art. The community members too brushed aside the allegation and said they were happy to be a part of the event.

