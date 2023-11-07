Police assault on protesters: KSU calls statewide education strike on November 7

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSU has called a statewide education strike on Tuesday in protest against the police lathi-charge on its leaders who were taking out a protest march towards the official residence of Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

The protest march was organised alleging that Bindu had helped sabotage the union election of Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. The KSU chairman candidate was initially declared the winner, but the decision was revised following the re-counting in which the SFI candidate reportedly came first.

The KSU had alleged that the election was rigged by the SFI with the assistance of the college authorities and wanted Bindu to step down as minister. The KSU march that began from Bakery Junction was blocked by the police near Vazhuthacaud using barricades following which the agitators tried to remove them.

The police burst tear gas, but the agitators stood their ground. Following this, the cops began lathicharge in which three KSU leaders, including state committee member Nesiya Mundappalli, sustained injuries. Nesiya was beaten up by a cop, who had covered his face using a shield, on her face.

An injured KSU worker

She was moved to the hospital by her colleagues. The KSU leaders said Nesiya had fractured her nasal bone and would be subjected to surgery. Another leader, Abhijith S, was allegedly assaulted by the police inside the police vehicle on the way to the AR Camp. The police also arrested four KSU leaders in connection with the incidents.

The violence at Vazhuthacaud had a ripple effect at Palayam where KSU workers blocked the vehicle of state ministers and vandalised the flex boards erected as part of Keraleeyam. Opposition leader V D Satheesan denounced the police action and said the force was being remote-controlled by a caucus in the Chief Minister’s Office. A policeman standing in the second line consciously attacked Nesiya on her face. Following that the police began its brutal crackdown on KSU members and arrested them.

“Is it for the first time a march is being taken out to a minister’s official residence? What crime did the students commit that made the cops go for such a cruel response,” he asked. He warned that if the protests are countered violently, then the police will have to deal with even bigger agitations. “Pinarayi Vijayan should not think he can peacefully rule over after unleashing violence on students,” he added.

KERALA VARMA COLLEGE ELECTION: HC DIRECTIVE TO PRODUCE RECORDS

Kochi: The High Court on Monday directed the returning officer for the elections to the college union of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, to produce the records relating to the election conducted for the post of chairman. The court ordered that if Anirudhan K S, who was elected to the post, takes charge, it would be provisional and subject to further orders from the court.

