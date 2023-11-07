Row over rally in Kerala; Shoukath, DCC stick to their stance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state Congress leadership claims that the tussle between KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath and the Malappuram DCC will be sorted out amicably, the disciplinary committee headed by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has decided to hear more leaders on the Palestine solidarity rally organised by Aryadan Foundation in Malappuram.

The decision came after Thiruvanchoor held talks with Aryadan on Monday.

He told Shoukath that Malappuram DCC president V S Joy has approached the committee demanding to hear their version. The DCC also submitted a list of eight office-bearers and wanted the committee to hear them. Shoukath too submitted a list of 14 DCC office-bearers, urging the committee to hear them out before concluding. The committee has decided to hear both parties on November 8.

Shoukath had submitted his explanation to KPCC president K Sudhakaran and the disciplinary committee after he was served a show-cause notice.

He reportedly denied all charges levelled against him for organising the rally. Shoukath said the rally was first organised by the trust after its meeting on October 21. The DCC announced its Palestine solidarity rally two days later, he said, adding that he received the KPCC’s letter to cancel the programme only a day before it was to be held.

Meanwhile, ahead of his appearance before the disciplinary committee, Aryadan told reporters that he will remain a disciplined Congress worker.

Sudhakaran, Satheesan to meet Thangal

As the Congress’ position on Palestine became an argument point between Sudhakaran and the IUML, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and the KPCC chief will meet IUML state chief Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal on Tuesday. The IUML is not happy with the way the KPCC chief responded to the issue of CPM’s invitation to the IUML to participate in the pro-Palestine rally in Kozhikode on November 11.

The party is also wary of the Congress’ wavering position on Palestine. Meanwhile, in a jolt to the Congress leadership, IUML MLA T V Ibrahim participated in a seminar held as part of Keraleeyam.

